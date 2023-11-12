Sun, Nov 12, 2023

Massive fire engulfs major highway in downtown Los Angeles; NYC Mayor speaks out after electronic devices seized by FBI; Fresh start for over 100 homeless veterans in Houston

November 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live