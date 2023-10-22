Sun, Oct 22, 2023

Israel expands airstrikes beyond Gaza; FAA investigating dangerous close call between 2 passenger jets over Oregon; At least 9 Republicans announced their intention to run for House Speaker

October 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live