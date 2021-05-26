‘Super flower blood moon’ expected in the sky Tuesday night

The only total lunar eclipse of the year is happening at the same time as a “Super Moon” on Tuesday night. Totality will be visible in the Western U.S. states at 4:11 a.m. pacific time.
