Former Supreme Court justice reveals she's suffering from dementia

Sandra Day O'Connor said the condition had progressed, forcing her to retire from public life.
0:18 | 10/23/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Former Supreme Court justice reveals she's suffering from dementia
And here at home tonight there is news this evening about former Supreme Court justice Sandra Day O'Connor. The first woman on the High Court O'Connor has revealed she suffering from dementia her doctors say most likely alzheimer's. She says the condition has progressed she left the bench in 2006. To care for her late husband who also had alzheimer's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

