Transcript for Former Supreme Court justice reveals she's suffering from dementia

And here at home tonight there is news this evening about former Supreme Court justice Sandra Day O'Connor. The first woman on the High Court O'Connor has revealed she suffering from dementia her doctors say most likely alzheimer's. She says the condition has progressed she left the bench in 2006. To care for her late husband who also had alzheimer's.

