Transcript for Supreme Court sides with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake

Att Gutman, thank you. H pro file ruling todayom theme court. The caseitting a cake maker in lorado against a gay couple who wanted Tuy a wedding cake from him. The high court siding today with at baker, who refused toe atcake, citing his religious beliefs. The supreme court fngt the Colorado civil rights commsion that supported the gay couple acted with religious hostility. ABC's chiefustice correspondent Pierre Thomas at court tonighthere there are stillany unanswered questions. It is our duty to fight for our freedom. Reporteprotests on the steps of T supreme court today, after a ruling I favor of a Colorado baker who turned aw gay couple. Jack Phillips hadrefu to design a cake for a same-sex in argue it would violate his religious bleaches beliefs as a Christian. It's not just a cake.this is a religiceremony that goes in direct conflict with my faith. They left Phillips masterpiece cakeshop in 2012 ted. I was shocked. An,either one of us had ever been treated this way before at a business. Eporter: Colorado'vil rights commission found that Phil HD state laws against discrimination. T the supreme cotook issue with commissioners describing illips' beliefs as "Il" and enve." In a 7-2 decisious Anthony nnedy descbing a "Clear and impermissible hostility toward tincere religious bes" of the baker. Today, gay rightsivists taking comfort in a limited decision It was a very narrow decision that only applies to tnique facts of this particular case. O way did the supreme court undermine our nation's civil rights laws. Reporter: The nation's views on same-sexare evolving. The most nt ABC news poll fo mericansaid companies should not be allow to refuse service tos and lesbians. Let'set to Pierre noms, live the court tonight. And Pierre, many legal scholars saying there dn't fully resothe fundamental question here businesses can refuse service -sex couples, based O religious objections. Reporter: That' right David. The issue is left unresolved. Service to a same-sex couple that the supreme court could decide take as soon as next fall.david? Pierre Thomas

