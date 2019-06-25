Transcript for Surveillance video captures dramatic shootout inside pharmacy

Now, to newly released images tonight of a terrifying police shootout in New Orleans. Officers responding to a robbery, confronting armed suspects inside a CVS. An intense gun battle ensues. We warn you, this is difficult M and here's ABC's chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas now. He's right here. Reporter: You are watching an armed robbery of a New Orleans pharmacy in progress, as these two suspects, guns drawn, attempt to steal that bag full of prescription drugs. The pharmacy surveillance video capturing it all. What happens next shows the dangers officers face at a moments notice -- Stop, get on the ground. Reporter: Officer Chad Clark draws his gun and walks into the store. He soon sees the armed suspects, warning his partner. Within seconds, shots fired. Officer Clark is hit in the shoulder. His own body camera records him being knocked off balance. His partner's body camera shows him falling to a knee. The officers stand their ground as the suspects try to make an escape, guns blazing. Dozens of shots fired. Both suspects are wounded. Both eventually caught. Police today declaring the officers' actions were justified. This incident also shows how brave and courageous our officers are in doing what it is they were sworn to do. David, officer Clark is recovering at home. Because police shootings are often so controversial, more departments are using body cameras for transparency. A 2016 justice department survey showed nearly half of law enforcement agencies are using body cameras, and David, that number is growing. Pierre Thomas tonight. Thank you.

