Transcript for Surveillance video linked to kidnapping of Alabama 3-year-old

Back here at home, new developments in the search for a little girl who vanished during a birthday party. She disappeared Saturday night. Police have released new surveillance video, asking for help in identifying a possible witness. Here's Steve osunsami. Reporter: The surveillance video Birmingham police are sharing tonight shows the kidnapping in progress last Saturday evening. 3-year-old kamille Mckinney is seen with another child at the playground outside a birthday party, when a man walks by. Look again, this is the man police need to find tonight. I'll do anything to have my baby back. Reporter: Authorities underline that he is not at all a suspect, but instead a possible witness to this. A second man, who is a suspect, who then leads them away. One child made it home that night, the other, who her family calls cupcake, is still missing. We want to see if he has additional information, if he has something more for us. Reporter: Surveillance video recorded this blue SUV speeding away, and it led police to these two people, who were questioned and have not been accused in the child's disappearance. Both arrested for unrelated charges. For 39-year-old Patrick Stallworth, those charges are child pornography. Authorities are now planning a search over the weekend, and asking for volunteers.

