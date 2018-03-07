Transcript for Survivors of Bahamas boat explosion speak out

Back now with an ABC N exusive. Survivoreaking out about that deadly boat explosion in the bahamas.a mother killed celebrating her anniversary. A youancer losing her legs. Eir day on the water,ning into a scene of pure chaos. Here's ABC's erielreshef. Orter: Tonight, harrowing rst-hand accounts from that deadly tour boatxplosion in the Bahamas. It sed like a ud, almost likehotgun went off. Reporter: Jim Inman, S wife she and theirson, Haiden out for a scenic adventure when the si ofhe boat ignited. Almost like we were hit with a torpedo. Reporter: Haiden's girlfriend Brooke and hily also on board. Ianded and I hit something. I rose to my feet and I br in front of me. Reporte Brooke's sister stephanie,2-year-old lifelong danceosing both her legs. Now in a medically ied coma. Their mother severelwounded. The inmans stayingy Stephanie's side ahe was Ed to the hospital. I woun't leave Stephas side, because all I C think about, ift was my child, I woul want someonethere. Reporter: Toght, the heartbroken family O maleka Jackson, th-year-old wind mother who did not survive. Maleka's first words would ha been, take care of my son, and that's what we'll do as a village. Reporter: Tom, maleka leaves behind a 12-year-old son. Her husband was also badly injured. Thorities still investigating what caused T fiery blast. Tom? Yeah, T cause still unknown. All ri erielle, thank you.

