Suspect accused of abducting college student

James Allen has been charged with abduction and strangulation after he allegedly dragged a female student into his car near the University of Virginia-Charlottesville campus.

October 5, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live