Suspect accused of attacking 2 Asian women

Patrick Thompson is accused of stabbing and injuring the women at a bus stop in San Francisco. The district attorney’s office said they expect to announce charges on Thursday.
0:17 | 05/06/21

{"duration":"0:17","description":"Patrick Thompson is accused of stabbing and injuring the women at a bus stop in San Francisco. The district attorney’s office said they expect to announce charges on Thursday. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77542338","title":"Suspect accused of attacking 2 Asian women ","url":"/WNT/video/suspect-accused-attacking-asian-women-77542338"}