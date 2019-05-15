Transcript for Suspect accused of throwing 5-year-old from mall balcony pleads guilty

Next tonight, the guilty plea in that horrifying attack at the mall of America. The defendant admitting he tossed a 5-year-old boy from that third floor balcony. And tonight, what the family has said about the boy's recovery. Here's ABC's erielle reshef. Reporter: It was a shocking crime, a 5-year-old boy randomly thrown from the third floor ball cony at the mall of America. Someone just fell from the third floor to the first floor. Reporter: Tonight, the man who did it, Emmanuel Aranda, pleading guilty to premeditated attempted murder. Now facing up to 19 years behind bars after telling investigators he cased the mall "Looking for someone to kill." He claimed he was searching for an adult, but instead grabbed little Landon. At this time, we do not believe there is a relationship between the suspect and the Reporter: Prosecutors say today's deal will give comfort to the boy's family after the harrowing incident in April. Aranda's family today saying he suffering from mental illness, claiming they've been trying unsuccessfully to get him help for years. We pray for the family, we still have the family in our prayers, hoping for better results with the little boy. Our heart goes out to baby Landon. Reporter: David, tonight, we note Landon is out of critical condition. His family hopes he'll be home by June. David? Erielle, thank you.

