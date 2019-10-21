-
Now Playing: Man escapes NYPD car before being tackled
-
Now Playing: 4 companies agree to $260M opioid settlement in Ohio
-
Now Playing: Auto body shop goes up in flames in Philadelphia
-
Now Playing: 2 people killed when small plane crashes while trying to land: Police
-
Now Playing: 4 more parents change pleas to guilty in college admissions scandal
-
Now Playing: Suspect seen allegedly trying to escape police custody
-
Now Playing: 4-time cancer survivor takes college football field for 1st time
-
Now Playing: Desperate Kurds angry as US troops leave northern Syria
-
Now Playing: Trump lashes out, saying GOP needs to do more to defend him
-
Now Playing: Severe storms on the move after multiple tornadoes hit Texas
-
Now Playing: Firefighters wage battle against growing Southern California fires
-
Now Playing: 3 Army soldiers killed in training accident identified
-
Now Playing: Tyrese Gibson discusses his new cop thriller, ‘Black and Blue’
-
Now Playing: Trump holds cabinet meeting at the White House
-
Now Playing: Chicago teachers hit the picket lines on day 5 of the strike
-
Now Playing: Congress to discuss Pregnant Workers' Fairness Act
-
Now Playing: Major settlement reached ahead of planned opioid trial
-
Now Playing: Doorbell camera catches sweet moment of sanitation worker helping elderly woman
-
Now Playing: Brush fire threatening homes in the Pacific Palisades