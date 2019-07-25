Transcript for Suspect who allegedly shot and killed dad, brother and 2 others arrested in LA

And we begin tonight with that fast-moving scene outside los Angeles. A deadly rampage today. Four different crime scenes. Authorities say the horror beginning at the family home. Investigators say that's where a son shot and killed his father and brother and shot his mother. Her condition unknown. After starting at home, then tracking him to several other sites. A gas station and then a bank and then a city bus. Late today, police moving in and ABC's Clayton Sandell leads us off from California tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the deadly southern California crime spree spread across four different scenes with four people dead just now coming to an end. Officers in the San Fernando valley near L.A. Spending a tense 13 hours hunting for a man they say shot his entire family but didn't stop there. Go ahead and add ems. I got a total of three victims. Roger, three victims. Reporter: The first call at 1:50 A.M. In canoga park near L.A., police say 26-year-old Gerry Zaragoza killed his father and brother and shot and wounded his mother. Don't approach him. He has shown himself to very dangerous and volatile. Reporter: About 45 minutes later at this north Hollywood gas station, police say Zaragoza killed a female acquaintance. And shot another man. Just before 8:00 A.M., police say he next tried to rob a customer at a bank atm. Then, during the lunch hour, another shooting, this time, on a city bus. He just got up and shot the dude in the chest. Everybody just scattered. Reporter: One victim on the bus was killed. About an hour later, after a massive police search, he was taken into custody. And Clayton Sandell joins us live tonight from California. And Clayton, we know police are trying to determine some sort of a motive here? Reporter: That's right, David. They say he was armed when he was arrested and they are trying to figure out a motive. They say he had had past problems with his family and they are now talking to his mother, who survived that shooting, for any clues. They also said he did not appear to know the person that he allegedly killed on that bus. David? Clayton Sandell leading us off tonight. Clayton, thank you.

