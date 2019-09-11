-
Now Playing: Person of interest arrested in Alabama teen’s disappearance
-
Now Playing: Passenger arrested for allegedly groping woman on flight
-
Now Playing: Trump remarks on Michael Bloomberg entering presidential race
-
Now Playing: Contaminated donor breast milk linked to premature babies' infections
-
Now Playing: Suspect in case of college student to return to Alabama
-
Now Playing: Authorities investigate major freight train derails in Pennsylvania
-
Now Playing: 3 middle schoolers allegedly plotted school attack: Police
-
Now Playing: Workers, customers overcome by fumes at popular wings restaurant
-
Now Playing: 'Strong culprit of concern' in vaping mystery after 39 deaths: Officials
-
Now Playing: Trump blasts public impeachment hearings: 'This is a hoax'
-
Now Playing: At least 2 dead after truck explodes on interstate: Authorities
-
Now Playing: Coldest air of the season arrives to the lower 48 states
-
Now Playing: Police find body of missing Atlanta student
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Hot List: Lizzo surprises class that went viral performing her song
-
Now Playing: Vitamin E Acetate a 'strong culprit' in vaping related illnesses and deaths: CDC
-
Now Playing: Mother freed after serving 15 years for not reporting child abuse
-
Now Playing: Man dangles from NYC traffic light
-
Now Playing: Dog rescued from 81-foot-deep shaft in Hawaii
-
Now Playing: People shot by police in their own homes sparks questions about training
-
Now Playing: Woman accused of sneaking into lion den arraigned