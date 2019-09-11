Suspect in case of college student to return to Alabama

Ibraheem Yazeed was arrested near the Florida-Alabama state line, while Aniah Blanchard, 19, hasn't been seen since a security camera captured her image at a store.
1:25 | 11/09/19

Transcript for Suspect in case of college student to return to Alabama

