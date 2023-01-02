Suspect charged in New Year’s Eve machete attack on NYC police

Trevor Bickford, 19, of Maine, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer and two counts of attempted assault.

January 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live