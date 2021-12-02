Suspect in court after deadly shooting at health clinic in Minnesota

Gregory Ulrich appeared in a wheelchair in court Thursday. Prosecutors say he shot staff members one-by-one, killing a medical assistant who was a mother of two and wounding four others.
0:17 | 02/12/21

