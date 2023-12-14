Suspect dead after dramatic NYC standoff with police

The NYPD confronted the barricaded suspect who was wanted for questioning in an unsolved shooting on the Lower East Side in an attempt to get him to surrender.

December 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live