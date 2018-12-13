Transcript for Suspect in deadly France attack believed to be killed

with T dramatic takedown late today, after tt D terror attack near a famoushristmas market in France. S.t.eams jus a short time ago flooding the neighboood where theuspect was last se more tn 700 heavily armed ficers and soldiers involved in thehu. Th used a helicopter overhead pinpoint the suspect. Then,k. Spect found this street, where he openedfire. Police firinback, killg him. Ab foreign esannell is thscene tonight. Reporter: Tonight, gunfire re in strasbourg, as lice moved ihe prime suspect in the Christmas market terrorack. Three police officers aached ranch destion of old Cherif chekatt, who was thought hiding in his own neighborhood. As they proached him, the suspect turned his gun on officers. Ey returnefire and Kil him. Toni pstigators the scene gathering evidence locking down the area, swarming this R. Tonight, celebration in the same neighborhood. Now, theit and life can keep goi I strasbourg. Reporter: It comes just over 48 hrs after chekatt opened firer tt fams Christmas market, killing threepele,unding a dozen. Me seriously. ! Reportehis with his friend, just steps away from th gunman that night. It's terrifying, and the sho shooterontinued shoot. An pnell is live tonight from the scene O that wn, and French police say T se of homegrown terror, and Ian, tonight, do they believe he acted alone? Reporter: Yeah, goo queson, David. The French interio mister saying they don't believe there were a accomplices, however, they are king a open mind. As you can see beh me, the of strasbourg ting theolice for their work, saying people can go B norm however, that famous Christmas market reopens, it N mor nallty and people wl Bera vigilant. David? Ian ell, thankyou. Back he at home tonight, and to T dramaideo of a

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.