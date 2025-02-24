Suspect in deadly Pennsylvania hospital hostage standoff wanted revenge: Sources

Anguish and anger at the loss of a loved one apparently motivated suspect Diogenes Archangel-Ortiz, a law enforcement official told ABC News. One person died and five were injured in the incident.

February 24, 2025

