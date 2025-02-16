Suspect behind horrific knife attack in Austria said to be inspired by ISIS

Officials say a Syrian man, 23, is charged with murder and attempted murder for stabbing and killing a 14-year-old and wounding five others in Villach, Austria.

February 16, 2025

