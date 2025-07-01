Suspect in Idaho firefighter ambush liked guns, Nazi symbolism, former classmate says

ABC News has learned the suspect accused of killing two firefighters in Idaho had a preoccupation with guns and had gotten in trouble in school for drawing swastikas, according to a former classmate.

July 1, 2025

