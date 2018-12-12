Transcript for Suspect sought in deadly terror attack near French market

The global manhunt tonight after the deadly terror attack near a Christmas market the scene in Strasburg France. As the shooting unfolded the gunman was apparently shot to an end jumped into a taxi. To escape tonight the new image just released in this hunt and ABC senior foreign correspondent Ian panel is in France. Two nights hundreds of French police and soldiers into the Lance hunt for one man. Should reach a cast the 29 year old career criminal suspected of carrying out their deadly terror attack near the Strasbourg Christmas markets. Police today seizing evidence from his apartment. And sitting cons of the nearby German border. She can't escaping in the taxi wounded in the arm by soldiers but telling the driver he just shall people. There were renewed waddle gunshots like it we'll sort of the screens of witnesses harrowing tale here. Among the one big. Graham as passes by trying to help to people were killed a third is brain dead another dozen wounded. She can't wasn't just known to the police he was only a terror watch list they searched his home earlier that day in an unrelated case. But they found a rifle grenade and knives French officials admitting this could have triggered the attack. So let's get in panel with a slide again tonight from the scene of that shooting and he and I know we're learning much more about the suspect at this hour. Yeah that's right David we know that should Katz was born and raised here in Strasbourg France the same city where no set attack just behind me yesterday. Here is a problem that the attacks have taken place in York owns. Carried out by outsiders. That carried out by people from the home countries making Zola Honda to detect and prevent David radicalized at home which is a worry here in the US as well in panel our thanks to you.

