Swimmer off Panama City beach gets some surprisingly scary company

People on the beach were finally able to warn her that a shark was circling; she thankfully made it back to shore safely.
0:15 | 05/30/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Swimmer off Panama City beach gets some surprisingly scary company
The scare in Panama City Beach this summer are right there of the right there are no idea about the shark. To the left coming in and listen to screen. Few people on the beach screaming to warn her and she does swim to shore but that shark was not far off.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

