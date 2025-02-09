Talks start for second phase of Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

Amid reports that the Israeli hostages freed on Feb. 8 were abused during their 16 months in captivity, talks resumed for enacting the second phase of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

February 9, 2025

