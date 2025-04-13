Tariff exemption for some electronics is temporary, commerce secretary says

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnik said that a reprieve on tariffs for smartphones, laptops and some other electronics from China is temporary, with a new plan for targeted tariffs pending.

April 13, 2025

