Taylor Swift back on top of the charts

Swift’s “1989 Taylor’s Version” is hitting the top of the Billboard 200 list, marking the 67th week she has had a number 1 album.

December 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live