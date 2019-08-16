Transcript for Teacher gifts first birthday party to 30-year-old former student with special needs

Finally tonight, the retired teacher in Texas with a lesson it's "America strong." In central Texas, so many are talking about retired teacher Michelle Girard and what she just did. That's her smiling next to a former student, Chris Barrington, who just turned 30 years old. He deserves a good life. He's had a hard life. Reporter: Just two months ago, police found Chris, who has special needs, wandering the streets of gatesville. When officers asked, he couldn't remember the name of anyone who could help except his junior high teacher Ms. Girard, who hadn't seen him in years. I said, what happens if I don't take him? Will he get in a group home? They said, no, he'll have to go into an institution. I said not on my watch, he's not. Reporter: So she took him in and realized in his 30 years there was so much he missed. He's never had a birthday present, a birthday party. He's never had Christmas, Thanksgiving. Reporter: So Michele contacted a local fishing captain Jimmy Bennett, who helps people with special needs. They organized this birthday party. Happy birthday to you a spider-man cake, even a fishing trip. All for Chris. Chris was so excited to get on that boat and cruise around As we were driving across the lake, he just said, "I love, I love you, I love you." He was having such a great time. Reporter: Right now Michele is applying to become Chris' guardian. In the meantime, he's meeting new friends, having new experiences and hopefully getting a new family. Tonight, we salute that Texas teacher for being "America strong." Thank you for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. Have a great evening.

