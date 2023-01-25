Teacher breaks silence 2 weeks after being shot by student

Abigail Zwerner has announced she is suing school administrators, claiming they were warned three times that the student had a gun before she was shot by the student inside a classroom.

January 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live