Transcript for Teachers' strike forcing public schools in Arizona to be closed for days

The teacher rebellion spreading across the US teachers and Arizona and Colorado facing waging vocal battles for better pay and increased school funding. Here's ABC's acrid teach. You can feel it and Huard in the streets and they want respect. Thousands of teachers from two states marching for higher pay in more classroom funding. We are about act. Our students at about hour an idea that it did not act. In Arizona teacher walkout that already shut down entire school districts last week now expected to stretched into Monday. Education funding their slashed by more than four in a half billion dollars. In in Colorado a sea of red at the capitol fighting for more money we stayed underfunding schools by 822. Million dollars. One teacher telling ABC's clintons and Dell conditions at her suburban Denver high school are die. I'm using the same textbooks I use my first year teaching almost twenty years ago that I'm using now. Rihanna and lending says her salary doesn't cut it in with the rising cost of living ceased taking up a second job as an over driver. Our water is not safe enough for students to drink sending in C we have signs on or drinking fountains that say that please do not drink from them because there's less. Teachers and ever zone and Colorado are hoping their protest we'll have the same impact. It strikes at Oklahoma and West Virginia where teachers were able to achieve more pay. In more funding for the classroom Tom. Zachary think you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.