Transcript for Team USA heads to World Cup final after beating England, 2-1

And from France tonight, that nail-biter victory for team the women celebrating a close game against England in the world cup semifinal. They now head to the finals. But today's win happened would their star player. So, will she be there for the clincher? ABC's Adrienne Bankert is outside the stadium. That was it. U.S. Wins! Reporter: Tonight, victory. Team usa now charging straight for that world cup time after a 2-1 win over England. Tens of thousands of Americans cheering in the stands here in Lyon. The epic match-up getting off to a stunning start with star Megan rapinoe on the sidelines. No warm-up with the team. It sparked worry about a possible injury. At game time, christen press takes her place, not missing a beat. Right side, cross -- done! Goal! Reporter: Even a goal from England's powerhouse Ellen white couldn't stop usa momentum for long. Drives it for white -- goal! England has tied it. Reporter: Then there was Alex Morgan with this move on her 30th birthday. Morgan -- sending it in there -- header, goal! Reporter: At home, fans glued to their screens from Brooklyn to Chicago to los Angeles. Goal! Reporter: And just when England thought it tied the game, this call from the ref -- offsides. No goal. Reporter: Shot -- saved! Reporter: True American grit captured in this moment. Usa goalkeeper Alyssa nard diving to block this penalty To see them win and go to the world cup final -- woo, I'm so energized. It was quite a game and Adrienne Bankert was right there for it all. All eyes on Megan rapinoe. Is she expected to play on Sunday? Reporter: Yes, she is. The team confirms it was a minor strain in her hamstring, but she will be on the field on Sunday for the final. And again, even in her absence, you can tell from tonight's performance, team usa has quite the rich roster. They sure do. Okay, Adrienne, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.