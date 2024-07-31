Team USA swimmer Katie Ledecky dominating the 1500-meter freestyle competition

American swimmer Katie Ledecky won her first gold medal at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, winning the 1,500-meter freestyle.

July 31, 2024

