Tear-filled eyes bid Queen Elizabeth II farewell in 6-hour journey though Scotland

Mourners lined the streets as the funeral procession made its way from Balmoral Castle to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live