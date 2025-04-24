Teen arrested, facing arson charges in connection to massive New Jersey brush fire

A 19-year-old suspect is facing arson charges in the Jones Road Fire, one of the largest wildfires in New Jersey in the last 20 years. The smoke has triggered air quality alerts in New York City.

April 24, 2025

