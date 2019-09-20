Transcript for Teen with brain cancer takes field as high school football player

Finally tonight, our person of the week. It was six years ago, you first met jack. At the time, he had Nebraska behind him. Tonight, we're all behind him. Our person of the week. We have been following number 22 since he was just 7 years old. And the 30. Reporter: Little jack Hoffman running 69 yards for the score. His favorite team right behind him, Nebraska. Hoffman, scoring for the red team. Reporter: Lifted by that team right into our hearts. That little Nebraska fan had been diagnosed with brain cancer at the age of 5. During his fight, he was given the chance to lead his favorite team onto the field. Jack's family and friends formed a foundation called team jack to help all children with pediatric brain cancer. They have now raised more than $8 million. And tonight, look at jack now. He's 13, in the eighth grade. And he is suited up, number 75 for the west holt huskies in Atkinson, Nebraska. Jack is still receiving treatment in his ongoing battle with brain cancer, but his doctors gave him the okay to finally play. And this week, his first game. Number 75. He snaps the ball to the quarterback. All part of the same play that scored that touchdown. Go buddy, yeah! Reporter: Jack congratulates his teammate, a pat on the back. They won, 38-0. With help from that player who years later is still running like that day on the field, with Nebraska right behind him. And so we choose jack, 38-0. I hope to see you right back on Monday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.