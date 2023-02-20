Teen cancer survivor scores winning shot in last high school basketball game

17-year-old Rocky Elardo’s buzzer beater clinched the win for the girls varsity basketball team at Heritage High School in Leesburg, Virginia.

February 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live