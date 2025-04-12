Teen kills parents in Trump assassination plot: FBI

A Wisconsin teenager is in custody; the FBI said he allegedly killed his parents to use money for a plot to kill President Trump and overthrow the U.S. Government.

April 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live