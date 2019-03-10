Teenager accused of impersonating police officer

More
A real officer spotted the 18-year-old questioning a driver during a traffic stop in New Mexico and the teen allegedly confessed.
0:23 | 10/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Teenager accused of impersonating police officer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:23","description":"A real officer spotted the 18-year-old questioning a driver during a traffic stop in New Mexico and the teen allegedly confessed.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66021060","title":"Teenager accused of impersonating police officer","url":"/WNT/video/teenager-accused-impersonating-police-officer-66021060"}