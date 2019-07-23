Transcript for 4 teens in deadly rock-throwing case to be sentenced as adults: Judge

those five teenagers who admitted to killing a father by dropping a Boulder from a highway overpass. A judge revealing disturbing messages they shared after he died. Here's ABC's Alex Perez. Reporter: Tonight, a Michigan judge ruling four teens accused of throwing rocks from an overpass, killing a driver below, will be tried as adults. The proposal for juvenile sentencing is rejected. Reporter: Saying they allegedly showed no remorse, citing their Snapchats in his decision. 51 times, "lol," "Lmao or "Haha" appear in the messages, and after it was learned that they had killed somebody. Reporter: It was back in 2017. Kenneth white, a father of four, was on I-75 on his way home from work when a six-pound rock struck his vehicle. This is the size of the rock that took Kenny's life. Reporter: A fifth, older teen is already being tried as an adult. David, the teens now have until August 20th to decide if they will accept a plea deal as adults or go to trial. David? Alex, thank you.

