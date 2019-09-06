Transcript for Teens rescue elderly neighbor

Finally tonight, neighbor helping neighbor, across generations. It's "America strong." The lights and sirens were impossible to ignore. Fire is requesting medical. And there's a house fire. They do have a patient that needs medical. I was getting ready for bed, and I turned around. The head of my bed was covered in flames. Reporter: 90-year-old Catherine Ritchie home alone when her bed was engulfed in It smelled kind of like burning rubber. Reporter: That's when her quick thinking neighbors jumped into action. These four teenagers, who live near Tulsa, Dylan, Nick, Seth, and Wyatt, were heading out for the night when they saw the smoke and flames. I just kind of heard her. Reporter: Inside, Catherine was frantically trying to put the fire out. But then another problem -- the smoke. At that time, the smoke was so bad, I couldn't see to get out of my room. Reporter: Catherine starts to get disoriented. The four boys trying to get into the house to help. Finally, 14-year-old Nick manages to get in through the back door. I went to the right of house. There was no one there. And then I went to the left of the house and saw her in the hallway. This young boy was right there. And he picked me up and I said, I can walk. And he said, we're getting out of here. Reporter: Catherine and the four teens somehow made it out. And firefighters were able to stop the flames before they spread to the rest of the house. Recently, the boys went back inside Catherine's home to see the damage and take it all in. Ever since that night, my life has just changed for the better. Reporter: As for Catherine, at 90, her life has also changed. She knows she has new friends watching over her. That's what I have to think, they were just special, as young as they were. Some brave young men. Our thanks to Catherine and her new friends. Thank you for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. "Gma" first thing tomorrow morning. David Muir right back here tomorrow night. Have a great evening.

