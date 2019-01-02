Transcript for Temperatures set to rise in Midwest after arctic weather

The deadly cold blast from the midwest to the northeast and the major change. We just learned this vicious weather has killed at least 26 people across eight states. Drivers stuck on highways near Syracuse, New York. More than three feet of snow falling in that area. An out of control SUV slamming into a police vehicle on an icy highway. New flood warnings because with the temps about to rise there are growing concerns about ice jams about to melt. Here's ABC's linsey Davis. Reporter: Tonight, armed with snow blowers and shovels, upstate new yorkers are digging out from snowstorms that dumped four inches an hour in spots. This is the worst I've seen it. The heaviest snow, the heaviest winds, extreme cold. Reporter: Our whit Johnson is north of Syracuse. Reporter: This lake-effect snow has been relentless. Take a look at this park. The trees, everything smothered. It's up to my knees as I try to walk here. Some parts of New York state got more than three feet. Reporter: Outside Chicago, click roads making for a messy morning commute. It was a like a sheet of glass. It looked like it was just wet road, but it wasn't. It was ice. Reporter: In Iowa, watch as an out of control vehicle crashes right into a cedar Rapids police SUV Thursday. Two officers injured. After responding to an earlier accident. Back inchicago temperatures below zero for 52 consecutive hours. Midwest temperatures now expected to jump as much as 70 degrees in the coming days. That thaw already causing a seven-mile long ice jam on the kankakee river. Waters rising several feet above flood stage. That is one of the major concerns tonight. Linsey Davis joins us from outside of New York City. This weather team is telling us the warm up is unprecedented and will cause big problems. Tom, because that warm up is happening so fast, one big concern you're looking right at it. Melting ice on rivers like this one. The expectation it could cause more ice jams and further flooding. A higher likelihood we could see water main bursts. Linsey, thank you. So much going on with the weather all across the country. Let's get to rob Marciano with the forecast. He's along New York's west side highway. Good evening, Tom. This rapid warm up will close problems. Let's look at the numbers on Sunday. Most importantly it will be above the freezing mark in Chicago and Indianapolis. 60s in St. Louis. 50s along the east coast. Buffalo has put out a flash flood watch. Big storm in the west tonight. 60 plus mile per hour winds and in the mountains for snow. Two to five feet at pass level. Going to be a difficult drive across the west this weekend. Tom? We'll stake tracking the weather.

