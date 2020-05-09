Transcript for Tensions boil over during protests on both coasts

We begin tonight with protests in the streets and tensions boiling over on both coasts. New video from Portland, Oregon, shows police firing pepper balls at demonstrators last night. 100 straight nights of unrest there. At the same time, self-proclaimed antifa activist Michael Reinoehl scene in surveillance images stepping off the sidewalk moments before he fatally shot pro-trump supporter Jay Danielson as he went by. A neck tattoo reportedly helped identify Reinoehl who was killed Thursday as marshalls moved in. At the same time in Rochester, New York, outrage over the death of Daniel prude. And this disturbing police video shows the 41-year-old black man handcuffed and hooded before he appeared to lose consciousness. Overnight, the scene grew chaotic with fireworks ignited and diner chased away from an outdoor restaurant. Like Portland, there were clashes among the protesters. One driver appears to pepper spray some in the crowd. Both cities now bracing for potentially more violence tonight. We begin in Portland with ABC chief national news correspondent, Matt Gutman. Reporter: Portland is a city on edge tonight, bracing for a night of chaos and violence. What do we want? Reporter: Yesterday marking the 100th consecutive night of the protests. Demonstrators lobbing balloons taunts and projectiles. Police eventually responding. First with bull horns, then rushing the crowd with batons. And now here it goes. Wow. You can see them make arrests right here. They're arresting these folks right there. Get going. Reporter: We're backing up. Get moving. Okay, we're backing up. Pushing hundreds back with smoke grenades and pepper spray. They're firing those pepper balls right now. Authorities expecting both right and left-wing activists to face off tonight. Last Saturday caravans rolled into Portland with pro-trump flags, clashing with groups protesting against racial inequality. What do you think the chances are that this weekend ends peacefully? I think slim to none that it ends peacefully. Reporter: Last weekend's fatal shooting of a right-wing protester by a self-described anti-facist bringing the city to a boiling point. Tonight new surveillance images unsealed by the courts appear to show accuse gunman Michael Reinoehl waiting to ambush Jay Danielson in a parking garage. Danielson walking past with no apparent contact. Danielson appears to be holding a can of bear spray and a baton. Authorities say the next image shows Reinoehl emerging from the garage, reaching into a pocket in his waist band. Moments later, that shooting. On Thursday, U.S. Marshalls killed Reinoehl while issuing a second-degree murder arrest warrant. Authorities say he was armed and attempting to escape. In an interview with vice news published just hours earlier, Reinoehl defended the shooting. Totally justified. Had I not acted, I am confident that my friend, and I'm sure I, would have been killed. Matt Gutman joins us live from Portland. Right now, peaceful protests behind you, but police are bracing for what they think may be their most violent night yet. Reporter: Linsey, this blm sit-in behind me has the feel of a community picnic, and across downs there is a somber memorial for Jay Danielson, the pro-trump supporter gunned down seven days ago. Officials tell us it's going to look very different night tonight. Of the 100 continuous days of protests they say they're most concerned about tonight. Matt Gutman, our thanks to

