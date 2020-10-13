-
Now Playing: Jaime Harrison says Lindsey Graham cares about D.C. reputation over South Carolina
-
Now Playing: Unprecedented in-person early voter turnout creates long lines across the US
-
Now Playing: Biden, Trump on the campaign trail in Florida
-
Now Playing: Democrats raise issues of women’s rights to Amy Coney Barrett
-
Now Playing: How to make sure your mail-in ballot is counted
-
Now Playing: New York AG on Trump investigation: “No one is above the law”
-
Now Playing: SCOTUS confirmation hearings: Day 2 highlights
-
Now Playing: Cindy McCain on endorsing Joe Biden
-
Now Playing: High stakes Senate confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett
-
Now Playing: Trump back on campaign trail, packed rally, new warning from Dr. Fauci
-
Now Playing: President Trump back on the campaign trail after negative test
-
Now Playing: Affordable Care Act and Roe v. Wade at stake in SCOTUS confirmation
-
Now Playing: Ballot Watch: Independent voters hold key in Arizona
-
Now Playing: Barrett’s friend and colleague: 'Be careful about too many assumptions'
-
Now Playing: Roberta McCain, mother of late Arizona Sen. John McCain, has died
-
Now Playing: Big turnout for early in-person voting leads to long lines in Georgia
-
Now Playing: High-stakes confirmation hearing for Trump’s Supreme Court nominee
-
Now Playing: How Trump could still win reelection l FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast
-
Now Playing: Your Voice, Your Vote: The Breakdown - Day 1 of hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett