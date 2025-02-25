Texas authorities thwart alleged mass casualty attack plan

The 21-year-old suspect, Seth "Andrea" Gregori, allegedly expressed "clear planning, intent and steps taken" to fatally ambush Corpus Christi officers, according to court records obtained by ABC News.

February 25, 2025

