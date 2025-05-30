Texas teen wins Scripps National Spelling Bee after placing 2nd last year

The Scripps National Spelling Bee has a new champion—13-year-old Faizan Zaki from Allen, Texas. Zaki finished in second place last year after a rapid fire tiebreaker.

May 30, 2025

