Thai people not giving up hope

More
Images from rescue of Thailand soccer team inspiring hope around the world.
1:30 | 07/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Thai people not giving up hope

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56444611,"title":"Thai people not giving up hope","duration":"1:30","description":"Images from rescue of Thailand soccer team inspiring hope around the world.","url":"/WNT/video/thai-people-giving-hope-56444611","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.