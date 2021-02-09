Two-thirds of 9/11 firefighters have some long-term illness related to exposure

Two-thirds of the 16,000 FDNY members who responded to the World Trade Center have conditions ranging from PTSD to asthma to cancer and 254 members have died of 9/11 related illnesses.
0:21 | 09/02/21

