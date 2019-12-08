Transcript for Thousands of bottles of water handed out to NJ residents with lead pipes

Today, thousands of bottles of water handed out to residents of Newark, New Jersey, after new tests showed dangerous levels of lead. Mothers who are nursing. People who are cooking. Sure, people are concerned as to what to do. Reporter: Last fall, the city gave away 40,000 water filters but a few of those homes were rechecked for lead just days ago and the levels were still too high. The EPA is urging the city to give bottled water, saying "We are unable at this time to assure residents that their health is fully protected." We need all the lead lines replaced. We don't need them replaced eight years from now, we need them replaced as of yesterday. Reporter: Residents here have long accused city officials of downplaying the problem. It's wrong. This has been going on for a while, they've been covering it up, and nobody is doing anything about it. Reporter: The mayor has been using #newarkisntflint. And they're strongly encouraging people to run their water to clean out the pipes.

