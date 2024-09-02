Thousands of hotel workers strike over Labor Day weekend

More than 10,000 joined walkouts in Boston, San Francisco, Seattle and other cities as they demanded higher pay, fairer workloads and the reversal of COVID-era cuts.

September 2, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live