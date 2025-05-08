Thousands pack St. Peter's Square to see pontiff emerge

Pure shock and joy fell upon the crowd filled with people from all over the world in St. Peter’s Square as Pope Leo unexpectedly stepped out on the balcony as the next pontiff.

May 8, 2025

