Transcript for Thousands show up to funeral in Florida for veteran with no family

Finally, America strong. The army veteran, the obituary and strangers answering the call. This is 80-year-old U.S. Army veteran Edward K. Pearson, and his obituary in the newspaper ended with these words. "This veteran has no immediate family, all are welcome to attend." And today, on the day of his funeral, we witnessed something extraordinary. Hundreds came to celebrate a man who they did not know but who they wanted to honor. At the Sarasota national cemetery in Florida, this group carrying in American flags. Others laying flowers. Reaching out to touch the veteran's urn. The honor guard folding the American flag, and there was one man who perhaps said it best. It shows that Americans sti care. And we still have a special empathy for mankind. Reporter: One by one, mourners stepped up to the podium. When I first heard about him on the news, that he had no family -- well, that broke my heart. I couldn't think of a better way to spend a day than to come and honor this veteran. Thank you. Reporter: And then, the veteran neighbor who told all of the strangers who had gathered how proud Ed would be. If Ed were here today and saw all this for him, he would cry, he would laugh and he'd salute. We all honor U.S. Arm Whatever stresses you out--

